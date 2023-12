Beyond Canoo: A Pick-and-Shovel Play on the Growth of EVs and Mexico

Investor interest in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) continues to remain high, despite serious financial troubles that have it on the cusp of bankruptcy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss Ternium (NYSE: TX), a "pick-and-shovel" way to invest in the future of EVs, supply chain expansion, industrial demand, and construction in North America. Canoo and other start-ups might seem like a fun way to invest, but if you're looking to build wealth, you'll want to give this video a watch.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2023. The video was published on Dec 12, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel