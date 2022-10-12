BEYOND EXPO 2022 MAKES HISTORY! HERE'S A SUCCESSFUL RECAP OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST TECH EXPO IN THE METAVERSE

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the number of participants to the extensive list of participating companies, BEYOND Expo 2022 has made history by hosting the largest international tech expo in the metaverse.

From September 21st – 27th, BEYOND Expo 2022 brought together over 35,000 participants, exhibitors, media representatives, enterprises, and government agencies from more than 120 countries into the metaverse to create a brand-new interactive conference experience. The conference brought together 300+ leaders in science and technological innovation, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and 150+ investment institutions in attendance.

The Organizing Committee hosted 150+ networking events across BEYOND's Opening Ceremony, 5 key summits, Innovation Roadshow, and Award Ceremonies. 500+ exhibitors showcased virtual product demos in the 3 Exhibition Areas, and live conference views surpassed 6 million. 300 media representatives from around the world covered BEYOND Expo 2022, and published media views have exceeded 100 million.

Gathering of top leaders investing in the future of global technological innovation!

On Wednesday, BEYOND Expo 2022, opened online in the BEYOND Metaverse. The Expo ran until September 27th, this year's focus was on healthcare tech, sustainability tech, consumer tech, global investment, and Web3. The opening speeches featured seven top tech leaders and investors, sharing insights on the future focal points of China's tech sector in climate tech, health tech, and the nurturing of top talents.

Speakers included the following luminaries:

Dr. Roger Kornberg -Nobel Prize in Chemistry;

-Nobel Prize in Chemistry; Zheng Xuexuan - Chairman and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of China State Construction, the Chairman of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited;

Yigong Shi - President of Westlake University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences;

- President of Westlake University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Robin Zeng - Founder, Chairman and CEO of CATL;

- Founder, Chairman and CEO of CATL; Lei Zhang - Founder of Hillhouse;

Allan Gabor - President of Merck China, and Executive Vice President of Merck's Electronics business sector in China ;

- President of Merck China, and Executive Vice President of Merck's Electronics business sector in ; Charles Li -Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect.

Each of the speakers shared their insights on the latest trends in their respective industries, with an emphasis on the influence of cutting-edge technological innovation.

This year's Expo organized summits around five topics: consumer tech, global investment, healthcare tech, sustainability tech, and Web3. Leaders from leading companies such as SenseTime, Animoca, Gobi Partners, and XTalPi shared their insights on key topics.

The BEYOND Expo 2022 attracted nearly 500 companies across the globe to exhibit their product and services in the BEYOND Metaverse in three special exhibition areas: BEYOND Healthcare, BEYOND Sustainability, and BEYOND ConsumerTech.

Some renowned names include (in no particular order): Anker, BYD, Cowa, DJI, NBA, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, Macau Pass, Chimelong Resort, Ant Bank, Jidu, XGIMI, SenseTime, Xpeng Motors, Mindfulness Capital, Alibaba Group, Australia Qin Technology Cooperation Demonstration Zone, Brazil-Portugal Pavilion, Deloitte, Guangzhou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Private Technology Park Management Committee, Huawei, China Taiping, among many others.

We hope to see you again at the BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macao!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-expo-2022-makes-history-heres-a-successful-recap-of-the-worlds-largest-tech-expo-in-the-metaverse-301647735.html

SOURCE BEYOND Expo