14.05.2023 14:22:00
Beyond ExxonMobil: These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Smarter Buys Right Now
There's no denying that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is an elite dividend stock. The oil behemoth has increased its payout for 40 straight years, including by 3.4% late last year. The company's payout currently yields 3.4%, which is double the S&P 500's dividend yield. However, as good as ExxonMobil is at paying dividends, some companies currently look like better options for income-seeking investors. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) currently stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as even better options than Exxon for those seeking dividend income from the energy sector.Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): There are very good reasons to buy a global diversified integrated energy major like Exxon. But there's one crucial issue that this oil giant doesn't address, and that's clean energy. Yes, Exxon is investing in the space, but it is on the fringes of its business. TotalEnergies, by contrast, has just started to break out a new division, called integrated power, that basically represents its clean energy investments. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
