18.08.2023 21:16:00
BEYOND GRANITE: PULLING TOGETHER OPENS ON THE NATIONAL MALL
First Outdoor Curated Art Exhibition of its Kind Brings New Stories and Perspectives to America's Civic Stage
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Granite: Pulling Together, a historic new exhibition bringing a series of six temporary art installations to the National Mall is now open.
The first curated outdoor exhibition of its kind in the history of the National Mall runs from Aug. 18 – Sept. 18, 2023, at six locations around the National Mall.
Beyond Granite, a partnership among the Trust for the National Mall, the National Capital Planning Commission, and the National Park Service, is made possible through the generous support of the Mellon Foundation.
Curated by Monument Lab under the direction of Paul Farber and Salamishah Tillet, Beyond Granite: Pulling Together features installations from six leading contemporary artists that respond to a central curatorial question: "What stories remain untold on the National Mall?"
Opportunities to experience the exhibition are available throughout the run, including planned public programming events listed below. Registration and descriptions are available at www.beyondgranite.org/events.
SCHEDULED PUBLIC PROGRAMMING: BEYOND GRANITE: PULLING TOGETHER
Saturday, Aug. 19
- "Of Thee We Sing" – vanessa german
- Blue Walk, ritual of movement and song, featuring a processional along the perimeter of the Reflecting Pool
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Base of the Lincoln Memorial
- "America's Playground: DC" – Derrick Adams
- Youth and IntergenPlay Day
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Constitution Gardens – East, near 17th St., NW
- "Let Freedom Ring" – Paul Ramírez Jonas
- Bell Giveaway and Song Re-Writing Workshop
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Smithsonian/National Mall Metro Station – 12th Street North
Friday, Aug. 25
- "The Soil You See…" – Wendy Red Star
- Indigenous Archives Conversation
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., United States Institute of Peace Headquarters, 2301 Constitution Ave, NW
Saturday, Sept. 9
- "For the Living" – Tiffany Chung
- Public Conversation and Mapping Workshop
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Constitution Gardens – West, near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
- "HOMEGOING" – Ashon T. Crawley
- Live Musical Performance
- 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sylvan Theater, on the Washington Monument Grounds
Installation renderings, project videos, artist bios and more, are available at www.beyondgranite.org/exhibition. More information on the initiative is available atwww.beyondgranite.org.
