Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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01.06.2026 14:30:00
Beyond Hyperscalers: Why Leopold Aschenbrenner Just Bought 5.6% of Nebius
Leopold Aschenbrenner is not an ordinary hedge fund manager. The former OpenAI researcher has built a fund, Situational Awareness, that now manages roughly $13.7 billion per its latest 13F filing.According to a recent 13G filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Situational Awareness recently bought 12.4 million shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) -- representing a 5.6% ownership stake in the neocloud company.Aschenbrenner's Nebius position is not a random allocation. Rather, it fits a meticulously constructed artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure thesis that's on display across his fund's entire book.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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