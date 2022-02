Beyond Meat Adds 9% On Analyst Action

(RTTNews) - Shares of plant-based meat products maker, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) are rising more than 9% in the morning trade on Monday on analysts' bullish view.

Barclay's analysts reportedly issued a double upgrade on the stock to "overweight" from "underweight".

BYND is at $62.12. It has traded in the range of $53.10- $189.37 in the past 52 weeks.