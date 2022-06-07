|
07.06.2022 11:48:56
Beyond Meat Announces Newest Versions Of Beyond Burger And Beyond Beef
(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) said the newest versions of its Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef are available at thousands of grocery stores and restaurants across Canada. The company noted that the new, even juicier Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef contains 45% less saturated fat compared to regular ground beef and no cholesterol, soy, gluten or GMOs while respectively packing 20g and 18g of protein per serving derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice.
"With every exciting iteration of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, we continue to make strides towards our North Star of creating a plant-based protein that is indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat.
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.20
|Beyond Meat Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.20
|Beyond Meat Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
