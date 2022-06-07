07.06.2022 11:48:56

Beyond Meat Announces Newest Versions Of Beyond Burger And Beyond Beef

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) said the newest versions of its Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef are available at thousands of grocery stores and restaurants across Canada. The company noted that the new, even juicier Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef contains 45% less saturated fat compared to regular ground beef and no cholesterol, soy, gluten or GMOs while respectively packing 20g and 18g of protein per serving derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice.

"With every exciting iteration of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, we continue to make strides towards our North Star of creating a plant-based protein that is indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beyond Meatmehr Analysen

10.11.20 Beyond Meat Underperform Bernstein Research
10.11.20 Beyond Meat Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.20 Beyond Meat Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beyond Meat 23,48 2,92% Beyond Meat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen