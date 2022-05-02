|
02.05.2022 14:11:00
Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Be Anemic Again?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading maker of plant-based meat substitutes, is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, after the market close. An earnings call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.Investors will probably be feeling mostly cautious heading into the report. Following the release of last quarter's report, shares dropped 9.2%. The quarter's revenue and earnings missed Wall Street's consensus estimates, as did management's revenue guidance for full-year 2022. Moreover, the company fell short of analysts' earnings estimates in all four quarters of last year, with three of the misses being large. That said, there's also reason for investors to feel hopeful. The quarter to be reported will be the first quarter in which sales will be included for the company's greatly expanded partnerships with McDonald's and Yum! Brands' Kentucky Fried Chicken, which were announced in January. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!