15.02.2022 17:00:00
Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Sizzle or (Once Again) Fizzle?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading maker of plant-based meat substitutes, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after the market closes. An earnings call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.While the company has recently released great news on the partnership front, the boost to sales from these expanded team-ups won't start until the first quarter of 2022.Investors will probably be approaching the Q4 report with some apprehension. The company missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the first three quarters of 2021, with the first- and third-quarter misses being substantial. Shares fell 7% and 13.3% the day after the Q1 and Q3 releases, respectively. They gained 1.7% following the Q2 release.Continue reading
