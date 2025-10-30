Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
30.10.2025 08:06:00
Beyond Meat Has Ushered in the Next Round of Short Squeeze Hype -- and It'll Almost Certainly End in Disappointment
Roughly 30 years ago, the advent and proliferation of the internet broke down barriers between Wall Street and Main Street that had existed for more than a century. With the click of a button, information was no longer a luxury for the privileged few. Whether it was the latest news, earnings report, income statement, balance sheet, investor presentation, or management commentary, the internet gave way to the retail investor revolution.Over time, retail investors have come to play a larger role in overall equities trading volume. This was especially evident in early 2021, when euphoria surrounding short squeezes hit a crescendo and briefly sent heavily short-sold stocks to the moon.This event has ushered in multiple subsequent rounds of short squeeze hype, the latest of which has been spearheaded by plant-based meat products provider Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). While social media interest, volume, and volatility are incredibly high for Beyond Meat stock, historical precedent points to almost certain disappointment for its shareholders, as has been customary of short-squeeze-hyped stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
