11.01.2023 11:12:00
Beyond Meat Is Down 94% From Its High. Time to Buy?
If you like stocks on sale, you'd be hard pressed to find a bigger discount than what's on offer with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). The plant-based protein specialist shed more than 80% of its value in 2022 and the stock is just a tiny fraction of heights seen in 2020 when it topped $180 per share.When a stock falls like this, there are usually reasons beyond simply a temporary growth slowdown or a bad quarter's earnings. With that red flag in mind, let's look at whether the stock might be oversold right now to the point that it makes sense as a long-term addition to your portfolio.There's no doubt Beyond Meat is dealing with challenges that threaten its entire business. Demand is falling hard as consumers tilt spending toward more affordable protein options. Shoppers don't appear to be as eager to try out novel introductions, either, like the company's recent jerky product.Continue reading
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Beyond Meat Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
