Beyond Meat Issues Statement

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) issued the following statement today:

"Doug Ramsey, Beyond Meat's Chief Operating Officer, has been suspended effective immediately. Operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations."

