Beyond Meat Needs to Deliver, Not Just Explain

Is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) beyond repair? With the share price declining steadily since the summer of 2021, the burden of proof lies squarely with the company to prove its viability amid strong meatless-meat competition and the retreat of COVID-19-related catalysts.The stakes were particularly high as the company released its fourth-quarter earnings. Unfortunately for Beyond Meat's shareholders, the stock has taken a 13% haircut since the release. The results were worse than Wall Street had anticipated, and analysts weren't exactly preparing for a blockbuster quarter.Granted, Beyond Meat's problems may be extrinsically sourced and macro-level, at least to a certain extent. In light of this, investors may be tempted to take CEO Ethan Brown's explanations and justifications to heart as they embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with Beyond Meat stock, but doing so may prove to be hasty.