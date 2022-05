Beyond Meat Stock Craters, Then Seesaws, After Earnings Release

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock is taking investors on a roller-coaster ride on Thursday after the plant-based meat substitute maker released first-quarter results on Wednesday after the market close. Shares opened down 20.2% on Thursday, but quickly recovered their loss and have since been seesawing up and down. They're down 0.4% as of 1:59 p.m. ET on Thursday. Beyond Meat stock's performance on Thursday seems to be getting a tailwind from broader market dynamics. Per my quick check, many higher-valued growth stocks that have taken big beatings recently are outperforming on Thursday, as of this writing. Beyond Meat stock's initial sell-off following the release of the first-quarter report is attributable to the quarter's earnings and revenue both falling short of the Wall Street consensus estimates. On the positive side, management reaffirmed its previously issued full-year 2022 revenue guidance. However, the company has not issued a 2022 outlook for its bottom line, which probably concerns many investors.Continue reading