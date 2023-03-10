|
10.03.2023 16:15:00
Beyond Meat Stock is Down 92% From Its High. Time to Buy?
While Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) problems didn't suddenly appear out of nowhere in 2022, last year was particularly troublesome for the plant-based foods manufacturer. The company's products were never known to be ultra-cheap, and elevated inflation undoubtedly drove some customers to less pricey fare (which, in some instances, included actual meat).So Beyond Meat stock is under heavy pressure, as is the company itself. This raises the billion-dollar question of whether the stock is a terrific value or a falling knife to be avoided at all costs. The company's data might provide the answer -- or at least some thought-provoking questions. But first, let's assess the share-price damage done.It might seem like a memory of the distant past, but it was only three-and-a-half years ago that Beyond Meat stock traded near $235. Fast-forward to March of 2023, and the shares only cost around $18 apiece.Continue reading
