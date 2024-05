Beyond Meat Stock Is Suddenly Surging: Should You Buy the Rip?

It's been a disappointing journey for shareholders of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Shares are down 96% from their all-time highs in 2019. It was a disappointing journey -- that is, until things started getting interesting over the last month.In just one month, Beyond Meat stock is up 34%, outpacing the 2% return for the S&P 500. It's one of the best performances the stock has had in a long time. Could the outlook for shareholders finally be improving? Is this a rip worth buying?Unfortunately, I believe the answer to these questions is no -- nothing has happened in the last month to improve Beyond Meat's prospects. To the contrary, I believe there are good reasons to sell today and the current rip could be an opportunity to sell at a slightly better price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel