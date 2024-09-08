08.09.2024 11:42:00

Beyond Mounjaro and Zepbound: 6 Other Drugs That Could Be Blockbusters for Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stands atop the biopharmaceutical world. It's the biggest drugmaker by far based on market cap. Lilly's share price has skyrocketed nearly 700% over the last five years and is up close to 55% in 2024.Much of this success is due to two products, Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are the same drug marketed under different brands for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, respectively. But Mounjaro and Zepbound aren't Lilly's only drugs with blockbuster potential.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three likely big winners for Lilly since the beginning of 2023. They're now on the market and picking up momentum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
