22.05.2024 12:30:00
Beyond Nvidia: 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Cash In on the AI Boom
Nvidia has become a darling in the investment community over the past few years. The semiconductor company has developed the chips driving the current boom in artificial intelligence (AI). That has driven the company's profits and stock price skyward. However, Nvidia isn't the only beneficiary of the AI boom. Many companies that either are capitalizing on the megatrend or will do so are currently hovering under the radar of many investors. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) (NYSE: BEP) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their AI-powered upside. Here's why they think these companies will cash in on the AI boom. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
