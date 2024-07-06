|
06.07.2024 12:18:00
Beyond Nvidia: AI Could Fuel High-Powered Growth for These Underappreciated Stocks.
Nvidia has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend. Its chips have been in high demand, which is powering tremendous revenue and earnings growth for the semiconductor company. It has made Nvidia one of the most highly valued companies in the world. However, Nvidia isn't the only company benefiting from the AI boom. The AI training models and applications that run on its chips reside in data centers. Those facilities are power-hungry buildings, especially when they support AI. Because of that, power demand could surge in the coming years. That should benefit energy stocks, including the underappreciated natural gas sector. Here are a couple of ways to play the potential AI-fueled boom in natural gas demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.07.24
|Rally-Stopp bei NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. vor der Berichtssaison: Analysten erwarten mögliche Rückgänge an den US-Aktienmärkten (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)