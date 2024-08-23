|
23.08.2024 16:15:00
Beyond Nvidia: These 2 Companies Could Make Waves With Big Stock Splits
Nvidia's stock split earlier this year was followed up by a period of strong valuation gains for the company, and the artificial intelligence (AI) leader is far from the first to benefit from post-split momentum.While stock splits don't do anything to change the fundamentals of a business, there are reasons why investors like them. By breaking its share count down into a larger number of shares, a company makes its stock potentially more accessible and attractive to a wider range of investors. A stock split can also be a reflection that a business is performing well.With Nvidia's stock split now in the rearview mirror, some investors may be looking for the next worthwhile split plays. If that's you, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think these companies should be on your radar. One has already announced an upcoming split, and the other could be on the verge of making this move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
