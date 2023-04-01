|
Beyond Rivian and Lucid Stock: This ETF Opens the Door to EV and Clean Energy Opportunities
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are two exciting electric vehicle (EV) start-ups. Both companies have received rave reviews for their products -- Rivian for its electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van, and Lucid with its luxury electric sedan line.Unfortunately for shareholders, both stocks are currently hovering around their all-time lows for a number of reasons. The main issue is that both companies are unprofitable and burning through cash at a breakneck pace. Another is valuation -- both stocks reached prematurely high market caps, only to come crashing down to more modest levels.High interest rates are also a looming headwind because it's now more expensive to borrow money. This headwind is a double-edged sword that also affects potential customers who are less incentivized to make a large discretionary purchase, since it is more expensive to finance.Continue reading
