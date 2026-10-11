11.10.2026 20:17:00

Beyond S&P 500 Index Funds: Here's the 1 Sector I'd Buy First as a New Investor

Even if you've only been investing in the stock market for a little while, you've almost certainly learned that stocks sometimes make completely unexpected and illogical moves. Watching stocks zig and zag for no reason that you can understand can wreak havoc on your confidence and lead you to make ill-advised portfolio moves. Maybe even keep you from branching out beyond your starting point of index funds that track the S&P 500. I've been there.

But I've also been investing for a long while and can tell you that the good news is that experience can help you figure out when to embrace the most basic of stock-picking and portfolio management rules and when to bend them. 

Here's a tip for even new investors: Make a point of being invested in at least one particular sector beyond broad-based index funds. And I'll tell you what sector I think is the place to be.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:16 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen