06.06.2024 21:57:26
Beyond Satya Nadella: Educated Guesses on Microsoft's Largest Shareholders.
Now valued above $3 trillion, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the largest companies in the world. With roughly 800,000 shares, CEO Satya Nadella is one of the company's biggest shareholders. His stake is worth a cool $339 million. But there may be another person who owns more Microsoft stock than Nadella. In fact, there may be two larger shareholders.According to Microsoft's latest proxy filing with the SEC, there's only one company insider besides Nadella that owns more than 500,000 shares. That's Brad Smith, the company's vice chair and president. According to Microsoft, Smith "leads a team of roughly 2,000 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals located in 54 countries and operating in more than 120 nations." His total ownership equates to 554,587 shares worth roughly $235 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
