|
26.04.2022 14:19:00
Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In early April, I wrote an article speculating that Shopify could be one of the next companies to split its stock. Four days later, the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Of course, I had no way of knowing that would happen. More importantly, while my article made a case for buying Shopify, my investment thesis had nothing do with a potential stock split.Stock splits can certainly excite investors. We've seen that happen several times this year. But they don't directly affect the value of the underlying business. So it's best to think beyond stock splits when deciding where to invest your money. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important.With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!