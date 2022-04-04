|
04.04.2022 14:00:00
Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Stock splits are all the rage right now. So far in 2022, tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla have announced their intentions to split. But what does that mean?A stock like Amazon has a share price of $3,300, for example, and smaller investors sometimes have trouble scraping up the cash to buy a single share. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.In the long run, it's more important to focus on the merits of the actual businesses you're buying. Three Motley Fool contributors think you should look past the splitters, and buy Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) instead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
