Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

In recent months, upcoming stock splits in companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify have driven significant interest in these tech giants. Indeed, the lower nominal prices could open these names to more small investors. However, such news may obscure the growing opportunity in growth tech stocks, a type of investment that has experienced a massive sell-off over the last six months. Many of these companies offer solid growth prospects that could drive outsize returns over time despite the selling. Instead of buying shares that could soon split, investors may want to consider buying lower-priced stocks such as Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) while they are on sale.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading