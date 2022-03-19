Beyond Stock Splits and Interest Rates: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon's planned 20-for-1 stock split and the Federal Reserve's recently announced quarter-point interest rate hike have been some of the biggest stories in the investing world lately. While the tech giant's stock split is spurring excitement among investors, and the Fed raising rates will have far-reaching effects and impact demand for tech stocks, the fact that some growth stocks are currently trading at very attractive discounts shouldn't be overlooked. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled three of their favorite, beaten-down growth stocks. Read on to see why they identified Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as companies that could deliver incredible returns for growth-focused investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading