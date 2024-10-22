|
22.10.2024 11:13:00
Beyond Tesla and Amazon: 1 Spectacular Vanguard ETF to Buy Now
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two of the most valuable U.S.-based companies. Tesla has never been a typical car company, with its lofty valuation supported by the potential of its technological developments and robotics. Similarly, Amazon got its start in e-commerce, but Amazon Web Services is arguably the most valuable aspect of the business today.And yet, both Tesla and Amazon aren't in the tech sector but the consumer discretionary sector. Together, they make up over 34% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEMKT: VCR). Here's why the exchange-traded fund could be worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
