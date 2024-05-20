|
20.05.2024 15:15:00
Beyond the AI Hype: 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth
Are you losing patience with the never-ending artificial intelligence (AI) chatter yet? Don't worry -- there are still tech stocks poised for explosive growth beyond the AI hype.Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR), Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three companies innovating in power management chips, high-speed cloud storage, and digital commerce in Southeast Asia. Read on to see how these tech leaders offer robust growth potential and deserve a spot on any investment radar -- with just a light dash of AI exposure.Nicholas Rossolillo (Monolithic Power): Monolithic Power is a fabless (it outsources manufacturing) power chip designer. Its name is a nod to founder and CEO Michael Hsing's idea that an entire system of power delivery (all the components used to conduct electricity in an electrical device) could be shrunk down to one chip (thus the "monolithic" moniker).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!