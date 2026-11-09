Beyond the Election: 4 ETFs I'm Continuing to Buy No Matter What the Market Does in 2027

The Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, is down more than 13% from its October high. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is holding up modestly better, only down about 6% from its high. Much of this decline has happened since the U.S. midterm election, where Democrats won races across the country and will be in the majority in both the House and the Senate.

This past week will test investors' stomachs and whether they view the current stretch as an opportunity to buy the dip or a reason to run for the exits. Short-term volatility can feel painful and make your brokerage account look even worse. But if you're a long-term investor, this should be viewed as a normal bump in the road that can be taken advantage of.

That's why I'd still look at buying four ETFs for 2027 and beyond.

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