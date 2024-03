Beyond the "Magnificent Seven": 3 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential

Last year was something of a coming-out party for artificial intelligence (AI), as Wall Street and Main Street alike were introduced to the capabilities of AI's next-generation algorithms. It didn't take investors long to realize that a number of the stock market's best-performing stocks had something in common -- they had AI in their DNA.Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett coined the term "Magnificent Seven," from the 1960 film of the same name, to describe this group of high-growth stocks, listed in alphabetical order:It's easy to see how these market leaders were lumped together, but the intense focus on these stocks can be myopic, particularly if done to the exclusion of all others. Don't get me wrong: I own shares of all of the Magnificent Seven stocks and don't have plans to sell any of them. That said, I believe there are compelling opportunities outside this septet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel