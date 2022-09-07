Beyond™ The Original Orange Chicken™ is Back By Popular Demand at Panda Express® Restaurants Nationwide for a Limited Time, Starting September 7

In partnership with Beyond Meat®, Panda Express brings back Beyond The Original Orange Chicken across over 2,300 U.S. locations, following a successful regional launch in 2021

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is pleased to announce the return of its breakthrough innovation, Beyond™ The Original Orange Chicken™. Now available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, this delicious entrée is co-developed with Beyond Meat® to capture the irresistibly crunchy texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken®, while giving guests the flavor they know and love as a plant-based option. Panda is the first national Asian restaurant concept to serve Beyond Meat across the U.S. This expanded partnership perfectly brings together Panda's expertise in American Chinese recipes and Beyond Meat's best-in-class plant-based protein capabilities to create a fresh new take on a classic favorite.

"Our team has been overjoyed by the undeniable excitement and incredible demand generated when we first introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken last summer as an innovative twist on our most iconic dish," says Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. "After nearly 40 years of creating original American Chinese dishes, quality and innovation remain at the core of who we are. We're continuously exploring creative ways to present our guests with the comfort and crave-ability they can expect from Panda while appealing to their evolving preferences and tastes."

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken was first introduced as a limited launch across Southern California and New York City in 2021, selling out across several locations in less than two weeks. Due to its high demand, Panda chefs wok-fired more than 1,300 pounds of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken in just the first day alone. After the successful initial launch, Panda brought this new fan-favorite entree to 70 locations in ten markets. Wok-tossed in Panda's signature sweet, spicy and tangy orange sauce, this modern take on Panda's iconic Orange Chicken delivers the crunchy texture and addictive flavor that fans know and love.

"We are thrilled to offer Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to consumers nationwide for the very first time," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. "By partnering with Panda Express to introduce new and innovative plant-based options that deliver the delicious taste and experience of their iconic menu items, we're enabling people to enjoy their favorite dishes with the upsides of plant-based meat."

Celebrating the national launch of this new plant-based entree, guests who purchase a Beyond The Original Orange Chicken bowl online using the code 'BEYOND' starting on September 26 will receive another free bowl featuring their American Chinese entrée of choice.* Additionally, right in time for back-to-school, Panda and Beyond are hosting a traveling Panda Express Recharge Station pop-up to treat students to a well-deserved study break across 10 college campuses in three markets. Students are invited to recharge with free samples of Beyond The Original Orange Chicken, exclusive prizes, as well as fun and relaxing activities. See where the tour is headed by following Panda Express on Instagram (@officialpandaexpress) for the Panda Express Recharge Station college tour schedule.

Panda will continue to serve other plant-based dishes on the menu, including Eggplant Tofu, Super Greens, Chow Mein, Vegetable Spring Rolls and Steamed White and Brown Rice. For more information on Panda Express and the Beyond The Original Orange Chicken dish, visit www.pandaexpress.com or follow Panda Express on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

*Apply code BEYOND to redeem. Valid only for online orders via the Panda Express website and app at participating locations. Taxes, delivery fee and other fees still apply. Ends 10/9. Other restrictions apply. See pandaex.press/beyond for details

About Panda Express®

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,400 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to twelve international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 183,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

