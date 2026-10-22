International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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22.10.2026 11:30:02
Beyond the S&P 500: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) focuses on developed international markets with a higher yield, while Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) provides broader global exposure including emerging markets.
Both funds serve as core pillars for international equity exposure. While they share the goal of diversification outside the U.S., they differ significantly in geographical reach and market-cap inclusion, impacting their cost structures and long-term risk profiles for global investors.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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