BeyondSpring Aktie

BeyondSpring für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DNMQ / ISIN: KYG108301006

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29.09.2026 13:36:31

BeyondSpring Gets FDA Fast Track For Plinabulin In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BeyondSpring (BYSI) said the FDA granted Fast Track designation to Plinabulin plus docetaxel for advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following progression on immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and chemotherapy.

Plinabulin is an investigational small-molecule cancer therapy being evaluated for its anticancer and immune-modulating effects.

The Phase 3 DUBLIN-4 study plans to enroll 442 patients and compare Plinabulin plus docetaxel with docetaxel alone, with overall survival as the primary endpoint.

BeyondSpring also entered a strategic transaction under which an investor will fund the China portion of DUBLIN-4, expected to account for about half of total enrollment.

BeyondSpring's closed Monday's trading at $1.12, up 44.11%. In the premarket trading, the stock is at $1.03, down 8.04%.

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BeyondSpring Inc Registered Shs 1,12 44,11% BeyondSpring Inc Registered Shs

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