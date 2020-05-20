Beztak Named As A Top Us Best Managed Company

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beztak Companies received national recognition today by earning a place on the US Best Managed Companies list, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

The US Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies, which evaluates and designates private companies on four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. This is Beztak's debut on the list and is one of 27 honorees.

Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Carlson McCririe stated, "Beztak's inclusion in the US Best Managed Companies list is an extremely exciting honor. Beztak has seen such tremendous growth, especially within the past year, and our inclusion in this list only validates our strategy of maintaining a consistent brand standard with a focus on being excellent, ethical, and effective."

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and luxury residential and senior living real estate throughout the United States. With over 1,000 employees across the country, Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 34,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

"Being recognized as a US Best Managed Company is a true testament to the strength of our team," Chief Executive Officer Sam Beznos said. "Beztak's inclusion in this year's list is a rewarding achievement and speaks volumes about our culture, reputation and legacy we have built as a leading development, construction, and management company. It is very rewarding to be recognized among businesses with such a diverse background across the US."

For more information on Beztak Companies, please visit www.beztak.com, and for details about the US Best managed Companies list, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

For more information on residential management services, please contact Sarah Oglesby-Battle, President, Residential Division at soglesby@beztak.com or Rebecca Guenther, Senior Vice President, Fee Managed Division at rguenther@beztak.com.

About Beztak

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and residential real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

