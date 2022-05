BforBank Chooses Temenos on Google Cloud to Power Future Expansion

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that BforBank, the fully digital bank of the Crédit Agricole Group, has selected Temenos open platform for composable banking to support future expansion. The bank is moving from an on-premise implementation to using Temenos core banking solutions on Google Cloud to tap new growth opportunities and drive efficiencies at scale. A pioneer in digital banking, BforBank launched in 2009, offering a new approach to savings, life insurance,