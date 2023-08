BGC Group Guides Q3 Revenues; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) provided pre-tax adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company now projects pre-tax adjusted earnings in a range of $87 million to $110 million, on revenues between $445 million and $500 million.

On Tuesday, BGC's Board of Directors declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on September 5, 2023 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of August 22, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be August 21, 2023.

