BGL Announces the Sale of a Majority Stake of Rabco Enterprises to Mako Steel

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of a majority stake of Rabco Enterprises LLC (Rabco) to Mako Steel (Mako), a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. BGL's Industrials team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rabco in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Winter Garden, FL, Rabco is a market-leading provider of investment-ready, componentized metal building systems and engineering services to self-storage developers, utility-scale solar installations, and direct end-users. The company's turnkey metal building design, procurement, and self-storage exterior solutions deliver meaningful value to customers through highly appealing aesthetics, shortened development time, and elimination of cost variability.

Mako is a leading provider of metal structures for the self-storage industry. Its services include concept site planning, structural engineering, and metal building systems. Rabco is the first acquisition for Mako since it was acquired by New State Capital Partners in 2019. Mako is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Together, Mako and Rabco form the first nationwide, one-stop self-storage service solution for developers and general contractors, with more than 4,000 installations across the country. Rabco's president and owners will remain with the new combined entity, and its executive team will retain a stake in the business. Mako's CEO will assume the same role in the combined operation.

