BGL Announces the Sale of Ecoserv, LLC to CoLaTenTex, LLC

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Ecoserv, LLC (Ecoserv) to CoLaTenTex, LLC, a private investment firm. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ecoserv in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Abbeville, LA, Ecoserv is a market-leading integrated waste sequestration platform servicing the offshore exploration and production (E&P) industry. Ecoserv provides a comprehensive solution through the collection, cleaning, transportation, and disposal of RCRA-exempt E&P liquid and solid waste streams. Ecoserv's collection of deep well injection assets provide generators a unique, environmentally safe disposal solution for waste streams, which are further augmented by a full suite of offshore cleaning services. These unique capabilities and patented technology enable Ecoserv to be one of the premier single-source service providers to the E&P industry.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

