BHAV Acquisition Corp II Prices $100 Mln IPO At $10/unit

(RTTNews) - BHAV Acquisition Corp II, a blank-check company formed to pursue a business combination, on Wednesday announced that it priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 per unit, raising $100 million.

The company said the offering is expected to close on October 30.

The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right.

And each right entitles the holder to receive one-fourth of one Class A ordinary share upon completion of the company's initial business combination.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 29 under the ticker symbol BHAIU.

The Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade separately under the symbols BHAI and BHAIR, respectively.

The company has granted the underwriter, Maxim Group LLC, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million units at the IPO price.