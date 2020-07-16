BHG Earns Top Spot as #1 2020 Best Workplace in New York by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine placed Bankers Healthcare Group in the #1 spot on its 2020 Best Workplaces in New York ranking in the small/medium business category. This is the third year that BHG, a leading provider of financial solutions for licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals, has made the list that recognizes employers across New York State with exceptional corporate cultures. BHG is ranked among 29 other companies and last year landed at #2.

"We're honored to be recognized again by our people as one of the best places to work in New York State, and it's thrilling to be at the top of the list. Given this year's extraordinary economic and health circumstances, I'm incredibly proud of our staff for helping us continue to serve our clients and meet our business goals by exuding teamwork, tenacity, and a positive mental attitude. Even as we navigate this uncertain time, we strive every day to be our best and nurture the strongest team," says Eric Castro, Co-Founder of Bankers Healthcare Group.

The 2020 Best Workplaces in New York ranking was determined by analyzing responses of nearly 45,000 anonymous surveys from employees who work across New York State, including the tri-state and New York metro areas. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job, including their trust in leadership, respect with which people are treated, fairness of workplace decisions, and team camaraderie.

Companies on this year's list stand out for exceling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. This past year, BHG focused on creating the best employee experience through enhancing perks and benefits; actively seeking employee input and measuring engagement; creating new leadership and training programs; and offering rewards and recognition. The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that BHG was founded on in 2001 continues to burn bright today, with leaders encouraging employees to voice opinions and share ideas that can help move the company forward. BHG's owners understand that their team is their greatest asset, and are committed to investing in, developing, and empowering staff who will take BHG into the future.

"Best workplaces like Bankers Healthcare Group have built powerful foundations of trust and human connection to help carry their organizations through stressful and uncertain times, especially now," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but to do well for their businesses and for New York during these challenging times."

BHG has more than 600 total employees, and while more than 280 are based in BHG's New York locations—financial headquarters in Syracuse and R&D headquarters in Manhattan—they all work across each of BHG's offices.

The Best Workplaces in New York is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Also this year, Bankers Healthcare Group was ranked the #3 Best Workplace in Financial Services by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

