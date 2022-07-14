BHG Financial Launches NaluPay, a Point-of-Sale Financing Solution, Finding Success With 100+ Merchants in 100 Days

ATLANTA, GA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured financing solutions in the personal and professional space for over 20 years, has launched NaluPay, a point-of-sale (POS) financing solution that is reimaging what is possible in the financing arena.

NaluPay is BHG Financial's high-ticket POS financing solution that provides a truly merchant-centric solution designed using the latest technology architecture and a growing suite of insightful analytics to help merchants optimize their sales processes and drive conversion across all customer types. NaluPay provides merchants with the ability to offer their customers large credit lines, a suite of promotional and non-promotional financing options, and instant credit decisions within seconds.

Within its first 100 days in business, NaluPay has established significant success in partnering with over 100 merchants across multiple industries. Over time, merchants, borrowers, banks, and other partners will increasingly benefit from NaluPay's modular design, flexibility, and API-first approach.

BHG Financial spent considerable mindshare evaluating the product landscape and has since grown to a fully diversified fintech. "As we look at our customer base across our professional and consumer financial offerings, POS financing with NaluPay is a natural complement to add to our growing solutions," said Tyler Crawford, COO of BHG Financial.

Matt Lekawa has been appointed to lead the division as Executive Vice President of NaluPay. His passion for creating a product that empowers merchants to do what they do best – serve their customers — is embedded in the core values of the company. With 20 years of experience in point-of-sale financing, Matt is already driving the division to new heights. "We set out to be the resource our employees, merchants, and banks deserve, all in an effort to empower our merchant partners," said Matt Lekawa EVP of NaluPay.

"We are very excited to bring our successful model that we've used through BHG the last twenty years, into the world of home improvement and retail and further extend into healthcare," said Al Crawford, Co-founder, CEO and President of BHG Financial. "We pride ourselves on our consistent evolution within the financial and technology spaces. The launch of NaluPay is another testament to our teams' hard work and visionary mindset."

NaluPay has achieved initial milestones and has seen early success but won't stop there. BHG Financial is excited to extend the NaluPay offering to the BHG Bank Network, which consists of over 1,400 bank partners. BHG Financial expects NaluPay to be one of the leading growth engines within the larger BHG Financial family of brands.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

jheard@bhg-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhg-financial-launches-nalupay-a-point-of-sale-financing-solution-finding-success-with-100-merchants-in-100-days-301586246.html

SOURCE BHG Financial