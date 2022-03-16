BHG Financial offers wellness weekends to combat burnout and promote employee health.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers around the world are enjoying the flexibility and freedom that comes with remote work options. However, research also shows that remote employees can sometimes suffer from mental and physical ailments when working from home.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8833657-bhg-financial-offers-wellness-weekends-for-employee-health/

Encouraging wellness and balance is one reason why BHG Financial is offering Wellness Weekends to its 1400 employees across the country. Through this new program, employees will be able to have one Friday off each month in order to spend more time with family, friends, and to simply recharge.

"The financial industry can be a demanding one, and no one knows that better than our employees who tirelessly work around the clock to ensure BHG remains one of the leading sources of unsecured loans, and the creator of the largest community bank network in the country," said Al Crawford, Chairman/CEO & Co-Founder of BHG Financial. "That being said, even Lebron James or Tom Brady knows the importance of rest, healing and spending time with loved ones. If you want to be great in your industry, it starts with taking care of yourself. I am proud to offer our talented and dedicated team a four-day work week once a month, so they can enjoy the fruits of their labor, have fun and spend time with loved ones."

BHG Financial went fully remote in the wake of Covid-19, and then quickly instituted a flexible working model that still allows employees the option to work from their offices in Syracuse, NYC, south Florida and Atlanta if local. Wellness Weekends are part of a larger initiative at BHG called BHG Pulse, which will offer continuous programs around physical and mental health.

Wellness has always been a major pillar for BHG Financial. The company offers free healthcare and headquarter offices include gyms and fitness classes. There is also a Healthy Lifestyle Award each month, where employees who make strides in physical or mental health are rewarded $1,000.

"It's no longer enough to offer employees the basic benefits," said Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer of BHG Financial. "Employers have a responsibility to take care of employees, combat burnout and focus on health and wellness. Not only will this create a more productive team, but it's also the hallmark of a quality organization. While many companies say they are family, a good family takes care of one another. Wellness Weekends are one of many ways BHG looks to take care of its team, while ensuring employees have the energy, tools, and drive to continue to innovate, express themselves and build BHG."

BHG Financial is the leader in unsecured business and personal loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country. BHG has recently been named a Best Place to Work for Millennials and a Best Place to Work for Women Inclusion by Fortune Magazine. The company also notably closed its third ABS transaction of over $400M notes in September of 2021.

About BHG Financial



BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $10 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financial's dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://corporate.bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tyler Allen

tallen@bhg-inc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhg-financial-offers-wellness-weekends-to-combat-burnout-and-promote-employee-health-301504010.html

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group