25.10.2024 17:28:19
BHP, Vale, and Samarco reach $30 billion Fundão dam settlement
Miners BHP Group (ASX, NYSE: BHP), Vale (NYSE: VALE), and their joint venture Samarco reached a final settlement of R$170 billion ($29.93 billion) on Friday with Brazilian public authorities for reparations related to Samarco's Fundão dam failure. The agreement was signed in Brasília, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in attendance.In February, a federal judge ruled that the companies must pay up to 47.6 billion reais ($8.4 billion) in damages for the dam collapse, though the decision is still subject to appeal.The Fundão dam burst on November 5, 2015. Approximately 40 million cubic meters of mining waste destroyed communities and livelihoods, contaminated the Rio Doce and its tributaries, and reached the Atlantic Ocean. In total, 49 municipalities were affected, either directly or indirectly, and 19 people lost their lives.According to BHP, the agreement builds on the existing remediation and compensation efforts by the Renova Foundation in Brazil, which have thus far totaled R$38 billion ($7.9 billion).In addition to the $7.9 billion already spent by Renova, the agreement includes R$100 billion ($18.0 billion) in installments over 20 years to public authorities, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, and traditional communities. Additional performance obligations for Samarco, estimated at R$32 billion ($5.8 billion), are also included.The compensation covers programs for universal water sanitation, health initiatives, economic recovery, infrastructure improvements, and investment funds in education, culture, sports, and food security.Additionally, the agreement includes compensation payments of R$95,000 ($17,000) per person for eligible fishermen and farmers in the affected areas."BHP Brasil's expected outflows under the agreement align with BHP's FY2024 Samarco dam failure provision of $6.5 billion, and no update is required to the existing provision at this time," BHP stated."The Samarco Fundão dam failure was a terrible tragedy. It should never have happened and must never be forgotten," said BHP CEO Mike Henry.Payments are expected to be completed over approximately 15 years, with the first installment of R$5 billion ($880 million) due within 30 days. The agreement remains subject to approval by the Brazilian Supreme Court.
