Iron Ore Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0EAGW / ISIN: AU000000IOH2
|
02.09.2026 12:59:00
BHP commercial chief exits amid China iron ore strain
BHP (ASX: BHP) chief commercial officer Rag Udd will leave the world’s largest miner at the end of January, opening a key leadership vacancy as China intensifies pressure for better terms on iron ore purchases.Udd, who is based in Singapore and has spent nearly three decades at BHP, oversees sales and marketing of the miner’s key commodities and has led negotiations with state-backed China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG). He will pursue an opportunity outside BHP, CEO Brandon Craig said in a LinkedIn post without providing details.“I’m looking forward to what comes next, and I hope to stay connected,” Udd said.His exit is the most senior since Craig took the top job in July and comes as analysts expect further high-profile departures during a leadership refresh. Udd had been viewed by some analysts and investors as a contender to lead BHP.China challengeReplacing Udd puts one of BHP’s most sensitive commercial relationships on Craig’s agenda as CMRG seeks to use China’s enormous buying power to secure better iron ore terms for the country’s steelmakers.The state buyer stepped up pressure on BHP and other iron ore producers last year, resulting in bans preventing steel mills from buying some BHP products until an agreement was reached in April. Iron ore producers expect negotiations to become more difficult, making the choice of Udd’s successor a priority for Craig.Udd took over as chief commercial officer in 2024 after leading BHP’s Americas division from 2020. He joined the company as a mining engineer in 1997 and has since held positions across its global operations.His responsibilities in the Americas included overseeing development of the Jansen potash project in Canada, which is scheduled to begin production in the middle of next year.Mining veteranUdd also oversaw major investments in BHP’s Chilean copper business, including the Spence expansion and Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.That experience gave Udd senior roles spanning three commodities central to BHP’s growth and earnings — iron ore, copper and potash — before his departure under the company’s new leadership.“I have always appreciated Rag’s curiosity and his willingness to challenge our thinking,” Craig wrote. “He leaves behind a strong team and a lasting impact on our business.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ore Holdings Inc.
Analysen zu Ore Holdings Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es abwärts.