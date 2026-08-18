BHP Billiton PLCShs Aktie

BHP Billiton PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909062 / ISIN: US05545E2090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.08.2026 07:10:07

BHP Group FY26 Profit Up, Lifts Dividend, Sees Copper Production Growth By FY35; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mining giant BHP Group Ltd. (BHP, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHP.L) reported Tuesday higher fiscal 2026 profit on revenue growth, despite weak copper production. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and said it expects weak copper production in fiscal 2027, but growth by fiscal 2035.

In Australia, the shares were gaining around 2.68 percent, trading at A$63.87.

In the full year, profit attributable to the members of the BHP Group grew 9 percent to $9.833 billion from $9.019 billion last year. Basic earnings per ordinary share rose to 193.6 US cents from 177.8 US cents a year ago.

Underlying attributable profit reached $13.204 billion, compared with $10.157 billion in the prior year. Underlying basic earnings per share climbed to 260.0 US cents from 200.2 US cents previously.

Underlying EBITDA increased to $32.947 billion from $25.978 billion last year.

Revenue grew 15 percent to $58.760 billion from $51.262 billion last year.

Total copper production dropped to 1,953 kt from 2,017 kt last year.

Further, the board approved a final dividend of 99 US cents per share, fully franked, compared with 60 US cents last year. The record date is September 4, and the payment date is September 23. Total dividends for fiscal 2026 reached 172 US cents per share, representing an increase of 62 US cents from the previous year.

For fiscal 2027, copper production is expected to be between 1,650 and 1,800 kt, primarily due to forecast grade decline at Escondida.

Looking ahead, Ross McEwan, Chair, stated: "As we enter FY2027, the broader economic picture remains resilient despite recent commodity market volatility. We continue to see strength in the US and China, even as the global economy adjusts to evolving trade dynamics. We remain confident in the demand for our core commodities and the strength of our growth program."

BHP estimates its growth options could increase attributable copper production to approximately 2 Mtpa or approximately 2.5 Mtpa in copper equivalent production, by fiscal 2035, representing an increase of around 40 percent on current attributable copper production levels. This equates to average copper equivalent growth of approximately 5 percent annually between fiscal 2027 and 2035.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) 77,50 1,97% BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich am Dienstag schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Asien werden am Dienstag Verluste verbucht.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen