|
28.02.2022 07:42:40
BHP Group To Invest C$100 Mln In Filo Mining
(RTTNews) - BHP Group Limited will invest C$100 million by way of a non-brokered private placement in Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.TO).
Filo Mining Corp. said it will issue an aggregate of 6.27 million common shares of the Company pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of C$15.95 per Common Share, representing a 12% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ending February 25, 2022.
Filo Mining plans to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration and development of the company's Filo del Sol project and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 11, 2022 and is subject to TSX, and other customary regulatory approvals.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.15
|BHP Billiton: Auf der Suche nach Dividende (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|59,00
|4,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.