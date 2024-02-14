|
14.02.2024 01:56:19
BHP partners with Chile miners to battle cybersecurity risks
BHP (ASX: BHP) has partnered with Anglo American, Antofagasta Minerals, Codelco and Collahuasi to launch the Mining Cybersecurity Corporation in Chile to battle cyberthreat risks to the mining industry.More than 4 billion cyber-attacks took place in Chile during the first half of 2023, positioning it as the fifth country in Latin America with the most incidents, BHP said.The unprecedented technological progress in recent years brings important benefits, but also involves several cybersecurity risks.Ransomware attack on mining operations “almost inevitable,” says cybersecurity expertStudies indicates that, by 2025, cyber-attacks will cost companies approximately $ 10.5 billion, it said.This initiative, led by Corporación Alta Ley and supported by the Chilean Ministry of Mining, aims to generate and share cyber-intelligence information for early warning and response, and to promote a culture of cybersecurity in mining operations.“As BHP we are enthusiastic about this initiative and, therefore, we want to contribute with our experience in the protection of assets and systems,” Ezequiel Fagetti, BHP Cybersecurity Manager Minerals Americas, said in a statement.“Cybersecurity is vital for the proper functioning of the different production systems and, ultimately, for us to continue contributing to the country,” he said. “If we strengthen this aspect, we strengthen the mining industry as a whole, its value chain, and safeguard the benefits for everyone.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
