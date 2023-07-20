BHP Q4 Total Iron Ore Production Rises

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its fourth quarter total iron ore production rose to 65.30 million tonnes from 64.16 million tonnes last year.

Total iron ore production for the 2024 financial year is expected to be between 254 million tonnes and 264.5 million tonnes compared to 257.04 million tonnes reported in fiscal 2023.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the fourth quarter slightly increased to 64.07 million tonnes from 63.16 million tonnes in the prior year. Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter also increased to 72.72 million tonnes from 71.66 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

WAIO production is expected to increase to between 250 million tonnes and 260 million tonnes or 282 million tonnes and 294 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis in the 2024 financial year.

Total copper production for fiscal year 2023 increased by nine per cent to 1.72 million tonnes. Total copper production for the 2024 financial year is expected to be between 1.72 million tonnes and 1.91 million tonnes.