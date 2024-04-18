Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 18:17:04

BHP says first stage of Jansen mine almost halfway complete

Global miner BHP (ASX: BHP) (NYSE: BHP) revealed on Thursday that the first phase of its massive potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada, is ahead of schedule and near the halfway point of completion at 44%.Located 140 km east of Saskatoon, the Jansen project is set to become one of the world’s largest producers of potash, a commodity considered to be a pillar of future growth for the company. It also represents the single largest private economic investment in the province’s history.BHP speeds up Jansen project in Saskatchewan despite falling potash pricesSince giving the project its go-ahead in 2021, BHP has been injecting capital to speed up its development even when potash prices were falling. Even before its approval, the group had spent $4.5 billion on the project.The proposed potash mine is being built in four stages, with $5.7 billion already spent on the first stage alone. The aim, according to BHP, is to start production in late 2026, with expected potash production of 4.2 million tonnes a year.In its quarterly update Thursday, the Australian mining group also said that the second stage, which was approved last year and is expected to cost another $4.9 billion, will start in 2029. This will add another 4.4 million tonnes of annual production.The entire four-phased development could have annual production of between 16-17 million tonnes, BHP previously stated.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Stage Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu First Stage Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Stage Corporation Registered Shs 1 600,00 0,00% First Stage Corporation Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen